Cold wave intensifying in Jammu region; Banihal shivers at minus 3C

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Jammu region on Wednesday as the minimum temperature in the city plummeted to the season's lowest and Banihal, popularly known as the City of Mountains, shivered at minus 3.0C, a Met department official said.The night temperature in Jammu city was recorded at 3.5C, a decrease of half point from a day before, the official said.Banihal and Batote areas along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Bhaderwah in Doda district reeled under sub-zero temperatures.Bhaderwah recorded a minimum of minus 2.1C and Batote chilled at minus 1.3C, the official said.A cold wave is sweeping through the region for the past a few days.The morning sun provided some relief to people in Jammu city on Tuesday as the temperature increased to 19.2C, which was 1.2C below the normal.Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Shrine, in Reasi district recorded a minimum of 4.2C against the previous night's 5.0C, the meteorological department official said.