Cold wave persists in HP, Manali records minus 5.4 deg C after fresh snowfall

Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Intense cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh with Keylong recording a low of minus 11.4 degrees Celsius and popular tourist destination Manali reeling at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius after fresh snowfall, the local MeT centre said Friday. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at minus 11.4 degrees Celsius between 5:30 pm Thursday to 8:30 am Friday, MeT, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said. The temperature was below freezing point in Kalpa (minus 6 degrees Celsius), Bhuntar (minus 1.7 degrees Celsius), Sundernagar (minus 1.5 degrees Celsius), Dalhousie (1.1 degrees Celsius), Solan (minus 1 degree Celsius) and Chamba (minus 0.7 degree Celsius), he said. Manali received 1.8 cm snowfall during this period, he added. The minimum temperature in the state capital Shimla was 0.2 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. PTI DJI MAZ CK