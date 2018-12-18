Cold wave persists in R'than, lowest temp in Sikar district

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Normal life was affected in western parts of Rajasthan due to cold wave condition, with Fatehpur Shekhawati of Sikar district recording minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Incharge of Agriculture Research Centre at Fatehpur Shekhawati Om Prakash said a layer of frost was seen in the fields and normal life was affected due to persisting cold in the area. The only hill station of the desert state, Mount Abu, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.4 degree Celsius Monday night. At most places, the minimum temperature dropped by one to four degree Celsius. Churu recorded 0.7 degree Celsius temperature followed by one degree Celsius in Bhilwara, two degrees in Sikar, 2.5 degrees in Pilani, 3.6 degrees in Eranpura road. In Chittorgarh, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees each in Bikaner and Udaipur, 4.7 degrees in Sriganganagar, 6.2 degrees in Jaisalmer, 6.8 degrees in Swai Madhopur. In Ajmer, the temperature was 6.9 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees in Kota, 7.3 degrees in Jaipur, 7.5 degrees in Alwar, 8.2 degrees in Jodhpur and 9.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer. Maximum temperature was recorded between 18.5 and 24.9 degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted a cold wave and ground frost in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu and Sri Ganganagar in the next 24 hours. PTI AG AD AAR