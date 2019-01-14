Cold wave sweeps across Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Cold wave swept across Punjab and Haryana on Monday with Adampur being the coldest place in the region with a minimum of 1.7 degrees Celsius. In several parts of both states, minimum temperatures dropped a few degrees below normal. The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, braved cold weather at 5.3degreesCelsius, an official of the MeT department said. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather conditions at 2, 5.3 and 5.1degrees Celsius respectively. Pathankot, Halwara, Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Faridkot recorded their respective lows at 3, 2.6, 5.4, 2.7 and 3.9 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 6.8, 5 and 4.6degrees Celsius respectively, up to two notches below normal. Rohtak, Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded their minimums at 7.6, 6 and 5.7 degrees Celsius. PTICHS SMNSMN