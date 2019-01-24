Cold weather conditions continue in Pb, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region at 3.2 degrees Celsius, the Met department said Thursday.Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, braved cold weather conditions at 7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, the department said.Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather conditions at 3.8 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.Pathankot, Adampur Halwara, Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded their respective lows at 5.2 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, he said.In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 7 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius and 6.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT official said.The minimum temperature in Bhiwani and Narnaul was recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.According to the weatherman, weather in the region is likely to be dry while many places in both the states will witness dense fog in the next 24 hours. PTI CHS AD DPB