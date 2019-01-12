Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Adampur being the coldest place in the region at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius. The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, an official of the Met department said. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved cold weather conditions at 6, 7.1 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees above normal. Pathankot, Halwara and Bathinda recorded their respective minimums at 5.9, 6.4 and 6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 7.2, 7.5 and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Rohtak, Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded their minimums at 7.6, 5.3 and 8.7 degrees Celsius. Fog was witnessed at some places, including Ludhiana and Hisar. PTI CHS SMNSMN