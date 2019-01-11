Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana even though there was slight improvement in night temperature in some areas, the weather department said Friday. Gurdaspur in Punjab was the coldest place in the region with a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, an official said. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved cold weather conditions at 9.2 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively. While, the minimum temperature in Pathankot settled at 7 degrees Celsius, it was 9.1 degrees Celsius in Halwara, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Adampur, 9 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and 9.2 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, the weatherman said.The Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of at 8.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 6.2 degrees Celsius and Karnal 6.6 degrees Celsius. Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimums at 5.8 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees Celsius and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Commuters faced inconvenience due to low visibility caused by fog at a few places, including Ludhiana, Hisar and Ambala. PTI CHS MAZ SMNSMN