Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana even as night temperatures went up a few above above normal in most parts of the two states.Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, had a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, an official of the MeT department said on Sunday.Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather conditions at8, 7.7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur, Gurdaspur and Bathinda recorded their respective lows at 7.4, 5.9, 5.6, 5 and 6.2 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 9.8, 9.4 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to four notches above normal.Rohtak, Narnaul, Sirsa and Bhiwani recorded their minimums at 10.6, 9, 9.7 and 10.2, up to four notches above normal. PTI CHS TIRTIR