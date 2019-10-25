Cold weather conditions prevail in HP

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) Many parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed cold weather conditions on Friday, with Manali recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said. Minimum temperatures recorded in Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie were 6.4, 10.1 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong registered the lowest temperature in the state at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. In Kinnaur's Kalpa, the minimum temperature was 3 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 31 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI DJI SNESNE