Cold weather conditions prevail in Pb, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Bathinda being the coldest place at 4 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved cold weather at 5.6, 7.6 and 7.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, MeT Department officials said on Saturday. Adampur, Halwara and Pathankot recorded their minimum temperatures at 4.3, 5.4 and 7.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. UT Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature at 7.1 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their minimum temperatures at 8.6, 6.5, 6 and 7.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to three degrees below normal. PTI CHS SNESNESNE