Cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana Friday, with Bathinda being the coldest in the two states with a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shivered at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.Among other places in Punjab, Halwara, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Adampur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved cold weather at 5.5 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.In Haryana, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 6.5 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, up to two notches below the normal.Ambala, Narnaul and Rohtak recorded temperatures of 8.8 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.Fog reduced visibility at several places, including in Ludhiana, Hisar and Bhiwani, the official said. PTI CHS IJT