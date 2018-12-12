Cold weather in UP, Lucknow schools to open at 9 am

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Very light rain occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh while the weather in the eastern part of the state remained dry, with the district administration instructing schools here to open at 9 am from Thursday in view of cold conditions. Shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over the state, the meteorological department said. On Tuesday, day temperatures were below normal in Jhansi and Agra divisions. The night temperatures were above normal in Agra, Moradabad, Kanpur, Jhansi and Meerut divisions, the weatherman said. Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state with a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius. The weather in the state is most likely to remain dry over the next two days. Meanwhile, the Lucknow district administration Wednesday instructed all schools till class 12 to open at 9 am from Thursday (December 13) due to cold wave. "In view of the cold wave, schools up to class 12th have been instructed to open at 9 am beginning tomorrow till further orders," Lucknow district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said in a tweet. PTI NA MAZ CK