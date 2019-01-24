Colgate-Palmolive India net profit up 12.6% to Rs 192 cr in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) Thursday reported an increase of 12.56 per cent in its net profit of Rs 192.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018, led by volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.65 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, CPIL said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the quarter was Rs 1,107.26 crore, up 6.27 per cent, as against Rs 1,041.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. CPIL Managing Director Issam Bachaalani said: "Our strong and focused efforts in the market resulted in a consistent topline growth driven by a healthy volume increase of 7 per cent that led to a steady Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and NPAT (net profit after tax) growth." The firm's total expenses were Rs 825.49 crore, compared with Rs 789.99 crore, up 4.49 per cent. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd were trading at Rs 1,320.15 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon, up 1.01 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HRS