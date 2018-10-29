Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 profit up 10 pc to Rs 196 crore

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) Monday reported 10.58 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 196.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 177.57 crore in the July-September quarter last year, CPIL said in a BSE filing.Net sales during the quarter under review were up 7.66 per cent to Rs 1,160.63 crore as against Rs 1,077.98 crore in the year-ago period. "Our aggressive efforts in the market have brought about an upswing in the overall growth momentum resulting in a volume growth of 7 per cent, in the second quarter," CPIL MD Issam Bachaalani said. Total expenses were at Rs 878.29 crore as against Rs 823.20 crore, up 6.69 per cent. "Understanding the shift of preference that consumers are exhibiting towards e-commerce, we continue to invest ahead of the growth curve with the objective of being market leaders online as well in addition to traditional stores," Bachaalani added. The company declared first interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of a rupee for 2018-19, the company said in a separate filing.CPIL stock was trading at Rs 1,103, down 0.26 per cent from the previous close on BSE. PTI KRH SHW ANUANU