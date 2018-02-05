Colgate-Palmolive Q3 net profit up 33.5 pc to Rs 170.65 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India today reported a rise of 33.50 per cent in its net profit at Rs 170.65 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017 led by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 127.82 crore in October-December period of the last year, Colgate-Palmolive India said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 4.01 per cent to Rs 1,042.36 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,002.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

"Excluding the accounting impact of GST implementation, net sales increased by 19 per cent over the previous year . Volume increased by 12 per cent," Colgate-Palmolive India said in a statement.

Colgate-Palmolives total expense stood at Rs 790.47 crore as against Rs 811.33 crore, down 2.57 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India were trading 0.53 per cent up at Rs 1,120.95 apiece on BSE today. PTI KRH SBT