Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net up 32 pc to Rs 188.77 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) today reported an increase of 32.39 per cent in its net profit to Rs 188.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 led by strong volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 142.58 crore in the January-March quarter a-year ago, Colgate-Palmolive said in a BSE filing.

CPILs total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,100.14 crore. It was Rs 1,186.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

CPIL Managing Director Issam Bachaalani said, " In the fourth quarter, we delivered strong volume growth of 4 per cent despite a competitive business environment."

The companys total expenses stood at Rs 824.62 crore.

For the entire 2017-18, CPILs net profit stood at Rs 673.37 crore. It was Rs 577.43 crore in 2016-17.

Total income of CPIL stood at Rs 4,367.24 crore as against Rs 4,561.32 crore in 2016-17.

"We maintained our strong leadership position in both the toothpaste and toothbrush categories in FY 2017-18, with volume market share for the year at 53.4 per cent and 44.8 per cent, respectively," he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, CPIL informed that its board today has declared a special-fourth interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2017-18.

The total dividend declared for the year is Rs 24 per share, including the earlier dividends declared of Rs 13 per share, it said.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India ended at Rs 1,207.50 on BSE, down 1.30 per cent from their previous close.