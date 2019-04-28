Colin Farrell to lead sci-fi 'Voyagers'

Los Angeles, Apr 28 (PTI) Colin Farrell is heading for space in a new sci-fi film, "Voyagers".Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead are also among confirmed cast, reported Deadline.Directed by "Limitless" helmer Neil Burger, the thriller follows about 30 children who are sent on a multi-generational mission to populate a new planet. After the captain of the mission is killed in mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, aligning themselves into tribes as they surrender to their most feral impulses.Burger has also written the script.Advanced discussions are underway with Kelvin Harrison, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Chante Adams and Madison Hu.AGC Studios and Thunder Road developing the project.Production is due to get underway in Romania early June. PTI RDSRDS