Colin Farrell to star in Guy Ritchie's 'Toff Guys'

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Colin Farrell is set to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in Guy Ritchie's upcoming directorial venture "Toff Guys".Henry Golding, Hugh Grant and Jeremy Strong are also part of the Miramax feature project.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Dockery is also on the call sheet replacing Kate Beckinsale.The film revolves around McConaughey a businessman who has built a weed empire and now wants out; the other characters are either complications or helpful to his scheme. Dockery is the man's wife, while Golding will play a Vietnamese gangster. Grant is a photographer who snaps scandalous photos of the protagonist and schemes to blackmail him.Farrell will play a character named Coach, a man who trains MMA fighters.Ritchie has written the script with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. Production is already underway.