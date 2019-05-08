Colin Hanks says he will return for 'Jumanji' sequel

Los Angeles, May 8 (PTI) Actor Colin Hanks has confirmed that he will be coming back for the sequel of the hit adventure film, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".The 41-year-old actor played adult version of the character Alex Vreeke, who is stranded in the world of the Jumanji until he is saved by four teenagers who also get stuck in the game.During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks was asked about his return for the sequel.He replied, "I'm not allowed to discuss or confirm or deny anything involving the Jumanji sequel. With the exception of, I am in it."Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are all coming back for the sequel, which will be once again directed by Jake Kasdan.They will be joined by veteran actors Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, while Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina is in final negotiations for a significant role. The film recently started shooting in Hawaii but Hanks said that he shot his scenes for the new film in Atlanta."Since I was one of the characters that existed outside of the game, I don't get the plush, tropical locale," he said.Actor Nick Jonas portrayed the video game version of Vreeke in the 2017 film. He is also set to return for the sequel.Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff, who played the younger versions of Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan's characters, are also coming back for the sequel."Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, where they turn into their adult avatars.The setting is now a video game instead of a board game, on which the book and original 1995 film, featuring Robin Williams, were based.Scott Rosenberg, Kasdan and Jeff Pinkner have penned the script of the sequel, which will bow out on December 13 this year. PTI RB BKBK