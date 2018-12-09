College student drowns off Marina beach, 2 feared dead

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) A student of a private engineering college died and two others were feared dead after they drowned off the Marina beach here Sunday, police saidDinesh Kumar died when he was being taken to a hospital, while the other two -- Jayakeerthi Verma and Bharadwaj -- who are missing, are feared dead, a police officer said. "The engineering college students seem to have ventured into the water at around 2 pm Sunday. While Kumar was quickly rescued by police, two others went missing," the officer said.Police, along with local fishermen, are involved in efforts to find the two, he said. PTI CPB KJKJ