CollegeDekho raises USD 2 mn from ManCapital, others

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Ed-tech platform CollegeDekho today said it has raised USD 2 million funding from ManCapital, GirnarSoft and other investors as part of a third round of funding.

CollegeDekho will use the funds to further strengthen its technology, expand collaboration with international colleges and to increase marketing activities, including more offline campaigns, a statement said.

CollegeDekhos platform allows students compare colleges, select courses, determine cut-offs for their desired courses and access other career-related content.

"This round of funding is the reiteration of the trust our investors have in our vision and a clear indication that we are on the right path to success," Ruchir Arora, CEO and co-founder, CollegeDekho, said.

Nikhil Malik, Partner, ManCapital said: "The education sector is poised for further growth and we believe there remains a lot of talent in the country that can benefit from improved support. CollegeDekho strives to identify students? optimal education path so as to make a difference in the future."

GirnarSofts founder Amit Jain said GirnarSoft has been very confident of CollegeDekho?s growth right from the beginning and the rapid rate of expansion and innovation only reiterates their commitment to the sector.

"Also with the government?s focus on digital education, we can safely predict a disruptive evolution of the modern education scenario in the country," Jain said.

In the last two years, CollegeDekho has guided more than one lakh students nationwide. It has on-ground cafes in Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Srinagar and has over 36,000 colleges in its database. PTI SR ANU