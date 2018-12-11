Colombo-bound Jet Airways flight returns after technical snag

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) A Colombo-bound Jet Airways flight returned to the Mumbai airport due to some technical reasons on Tuesday, the airline said. "The commander of the flight 9W 252, which departed from Mumbai for Colombo on Tuesday executed a turn back and landed safely in Mumbai," Jet Airways said in a statement. It was necessitated due to technical reasons for which investigation was being carried out, it added. Jet Airways has arranged for an alternative aircraft with a revised departure time for the passengers to travel to Colombo, it said. Guests are being looked after at Mumbai airport in the interim, the airline added. PTI IAS NPHMB