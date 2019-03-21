Colours, sprinklers and balloons: People revel in Holi celebrations

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) People in several states across the country smeared each other with colours, exchanged greetings and savoured sweets to celebrate Holi. Revellers hit the streets, danced to popular songs and to the beat of drums as children ran with sprinklers and water balloons to celebrate the festival of colours. "Holi hai!" rent the air as revellers zoomed their motorcycles across the streets and danced to popular songs. Colours of all hues and the smell of 'gulal' pervaded the streets as people of all ages celebrated the festival. The famous Holi fair in Sujanpur town of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district was cut to a three-day affair instead of four days due to the one-day national mourning after the demise of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people. "Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyones lives," the official handle of the President tweeted. "Holi is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It is a festival that expresses joy and camaraderie," Naidu said. Modi hoped that the festival of colours would bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in the people's lives. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said the festival of colours was to strengthen the secular fabric of the country and spirit of friendship-fraternity among all sections of the society. Leaders of various political parties wished the people on the auspicious occasion. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not be celebrating Holi this year in memory of the CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated Holi at his residence in Shimla. Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai wished the people on Holi. PTI TEAMHMB