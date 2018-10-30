Columbia Asia Hospital Thanks Stakeholders Before Exiting its Ahmedabad Operations

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir)The leading international hospital chain, Columbia Asia Hospital Pvt. Ltd. (Columbia Asia) has decided to close its operations of Ahmedabad unit. Spread across 1 lakh square feet area, the Groups world class Ahmedabad facility will be taken over by Zydus Hospitals. Hospital management has decided to exit from operations and hand over the unit to Zydus Hospitals on October 30th. This decision comes after much deliberation at the highest level, taking in the best interest of all relevant parties. Thanking all stakeholders who have been a part of the experience of operating in Ahmedabad, Dr. Nanda Kumar Jairam, CEO said, It was a difficult decision, but the Management of Columbia Asia has taken a decision to exit our Ahmedabad operations. We have had some great experiences and although there were tough times, the support of our stakeholders have always sailed through. I would like to thank the community, its stakeholders, doctors, medical staff and local authorities for the support all these years. We have made detailed plans to relocate as many of our Ahmedabad colleagues into the hospitals we operate in other geography, and for those who have chosen to stay in Ahmedabad to be duly compensated. Columbia Asia Hospital Ahmedabad, was instituted in August, 2014. It was a 99-bed tertiary care centre, equipped with world-class technology and infrastructure built to cater the community surroundings in Gujarat. We have gained much understanding and learning through our experience. We are taking our experience back to the boardroom and we will continuously strengthen our presence in India. Wed also like to emphasize that we are committed to further growth of our business in India. In fact, we had opened 206 bedded hospital in Bangalore last year which is achieving the fastest growth in the history of Columbia Asia. The plan for our new hospital development in Pune which will be the largest Columbia Asia Hospital in India is also progressing on schedule and we are in the midst of building the facility. It has been our core philosophy to extend quality and exceptional healthcare services to the community surroundings since inception, and we are passionate and committed to continue on our journey. added Dr. Jairam. Addition to the pipeline projects, expansion of the existing facilities of Columbia Asia is also planned to cater to the growing healthcare demand in the community. Indium Capital Advisors advised Columbia Asia on this transaction. About Columbia AsiaColumbia Asia is an international private healthcare company founded by an American entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel Baty in 1996. From the outset, Columbia Asia envisioned to provide quality, affordable healthcare services easily accessed by people wherever they live - driven by our vision statement, a passion for making people better. It is owned by an investment fund, International Columbia US, LLC (ICU). In 2016, Mitsui & Co., a Japanese conglomerate with deep operating experience in Asia joined as a shareholder in ICU. Today, Columbia Asia is one of the largest and fastest growing hospital groups in Asia. It currently has 12 hospitals in Malaysia, 12 in India, 2 in Vietnam and 3 in Indonesia. With no more than 200 beds per hospital, it leverages modern technology to provide efficient specialist care and to reduce length of hospital stays which results in more cost-effective care. The hospitals of Columbia Asia provide a wide array of specialist services such as General Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopaedics, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Bariatric surgery and more. These are appropriately supported by ancillary services that include an Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Care Unit, Physiotherapy, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Imaging. At Columbia Asia, strict clinical governance, ethics and excellence is demanded. PWRPWR