Columbia Pacific Communities Expands its Opportunities in India

Columbia Pacific Communities, part of the Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group plans to expand its wings into the Indian senior housing market. Embarking on a significant expansion plan in the country, the company plans to set up its first senior living community designed to international standards and practices in Bangalore. After the successful acquisition of Serene Senior Care in 2017, Columbia Pacific Communities, today, serves 1600 residential homes in nine communities, which are spread across five cities in south India. The Columbia Pacific Community team, with the expertise of the principals in the United States of America and its partners in India, brings together rich experience in senior housing design, development and management. Columbia Pacific Communities is committed to providing world-class practices that exceed the expectations of all stakeholders. Commenting on the expansion in India, Dan Baty, Founder, Columbia Pacific Management and Columbia Pacific Advisors, and a pioneer in the senior living industry, said, With our time tested expertise in planning and executing senior living projects across China, Canada and US , we bring strong legacy with us in India, which holds over 40 years of rich experience. We are positive that our first international community in the landscape will shape our entire presence, globally. Speaking about the potential in India, Mr. Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, said, We have had the privilege of and successfully served our residents in the Serene Senior Care over the last two years. Announcing our first Columbia Pacific Communities signature property gives me immense joy as we bring a new solution product, services and medical care to cater to the growing middle class guided by our principals expertise and the highest international standards. Columbia Pacific Communities brings with it 40 years of rich global expertise, and presents an opportunity to be affordable, yet a premium senior living solution in India. About Columbia Pacific CommunitiesColumbia Pacific Communities (CPC) is Indias largest and most experienced senior living community operator with close to 1600 residential units under management in 5 cities and 9 locations across south India. As the pioneers in this category it is committed to reimagining the concept of senior living in India and create world-class practices that exceed these expectations of all our stakeholders. It is part of the Columbia Pacific group, one of the foremost developers of senior living communities in the United States and South East Asia. Founded by Dan Baty, Columbia Pacific has more than 40 years of experience and expertise in designing, building and managing senior housing communities around the world. The team, with the expertise of our principals in the United States of America and our partners in India, brings together rich experience in senior housing design, development and management.