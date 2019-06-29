Combination of art, education helps in nation building: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that exposing children to different forms of art is important, as only through access to a combination of art and education they can become nation builders. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Natkhat Utsav', a culmination of month-long summer free art workshops in Delhi schools, Sisodia said the art workshops have become "a site of integration, friendship and learning". "Children are not only exposed to different forms of art, but they're also exposed to the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our country. It helps children understand our society better. "The government believes that only when children have access to a combination of quality art and education, can they become nation builders," he said.The Sahitya Kala Parishad had organised the month-long summer workshops for children of 50 government and private schools.'Natkhat Utsav' will showcase the artwork and performances created during the workshops at the AIFACS Gallery here. Along with dance, theatre, singing, and folk art classes, puppetry was added this year for the workshops."The summer camps are not just an opportunity to revive some old scheme but to add value. Life in this city is hard because people here do not have a taste for music, dance, theatre and other forms of art. "We see more of conflict and competition than harmony and cooperation. Art and culture can reduce this conflict and promote the harmony to make life in this city soft," the minister said. The exhibition of the students' work will come to a close on July 3. PTI MAH TIRTIR