Combined opposition will form govt: Cong leader Veerappa Moily

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) A government of combined opposition parties, which consider the BJP as a "common enemy", is a "certainty" after Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said Thursday.He said the Congress prospects are "looking up very well" and it's quite evident from "desperate action, mood and statements" particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "his followers".The former Union Minister declined to say how many seats the Congress would get in the Lok Sabha elections but said the BJP-led NDA would not get majority to form the government."Congress and 'other people', either pre-poll alliance or post-poll alliance, (forming government) will be a certainty," Moily told PTI."I don't think the BJP has any leeway to launch their comeback," he said.On regional parties such as the TRS, YSRCP, SP, BSP, BJD and Trinamool Congress which are not aligned with the Congress-led UPA or NDA projected in some quarters to do well in the polls, he asked: "Ultimately, question is who is their common enemy?""All put together, their common enemy is Narendra Modi and BJP", he said and noted for example that YSRCP had announced it would support any party which assures to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh."These are all the things which will ultimately downsize the NDA," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said."The Congress will emerge as the party which will secure the highest number of seats. Ultimately, Modi will not be there, BJP will not be there. It's ultimately, the combined opposition which will form the government," he added.Meanwhile, veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said he "doubts very much" if these "neutral" regional parties would get more seats than the UPA."Quite likely", Reddy, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, said when asked if he expects the UPA and some of the regional parties, who are not in the Congress-led grouping, to come together after the elections."There is a possibility to form an alternative government to the BJP," he added.