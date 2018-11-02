Combing for killers of Tinsukia incident, ULFA(I) denies responsibility

(Eds: Updates with no clarity on number of injured) Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) The Assam Police Friday launched a massive combing operation to nab those involved the killing of five people in Tinsukia district Thursday even as the ULFA (Independent) denied its involvement in the attack. Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia and Additional DGP Mukesh had rushed to Tinsukia to review the law and order situation. A massive combing operation was launched to nab the accused, police said. All the possible hideouts were being combed and seniorofficials were directed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to remain alert. A bandh, called by the All Assam Bengali Federation, was also being observed Friday in the district protesting against the attack. Vehicles were off the roads and shops were closed. No untoward incident was reported till 9 am, police said. The five people, including three of a family, were killed at Kheronibari village under Dholla police station limits, they said. On Thursday, police had said that two people were injured but clarified Friday that there was confusion about the number of those injured and the circumstances of the shooting. The police suspect that the ULFA (I) was behind the incident but the organisation denied its involvement. Publicity Department member of the ULFA(I) Romel Asom in a statement e-mailed to PTI here said, "The ULFA (I) would like to make it clear to all concerned authorities that our organisation does not have any involvement in the firing incident last night." In view of Thursday night's attack, security has been beefed up in the state with the chief minister directing all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to remain alert. Condemning "the killing of innocent people", Sonowal had said, "Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act." Water Resource Minister, Keshav Mahanta, and Minister of State for Power, Tapan Gogoi, are in the district to take stock of the situation. Political parties and organisations across the state condemned the killing and demanded that the culprits be immediately nabbed. PTI DG MM AAR AAR