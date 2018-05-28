Come June, take a chopper ride from Chandigarh to Shimla

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) From next month, people will have the option to take a helicopter from Chandigarh to Shimla for a minimum fare of Rs 2,999 per person.

The Himachal Pradesh government in association with Pawan Hans Ltd would be launching heli-taxi services on Chandigarh-Shimla route from June 4.

"It will be a twenty-minute morning flight between the two destinations. The chopper will take off from Shimla at 8.00 am and reach Chandigarh at 8.20 am.

"For passengers planning their journey from Chandigarh to Shimla, the flight will take off at 9.00 am from Chandigarh airport and reach Shimla at 9.20 am," Pawan Hans said in a release today.

On this route, Pawan Hans would operate a 20-seater chopper and the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 2,999 per person.

Initially, the services would be available every Monday and Friday. The frequency would be increased depending on response to the services, the release said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur would flag off the first service of Pawan Hans Heli Taxi from Shimla on June 4, it added. PTI RAM SBT SBT