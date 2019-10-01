'Commando 3' set for November 29 release

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Vidyut Jammwal-starrer "Commando 3" is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 29, the makers announced on Tuesday.The actor, who took to Twitter to share the news, also released the first look from the action thriller."The mission is huge and it's game time! Presenting the first poster of #Commando3. Releasing on November 29," Vidyut tweeted.Aditya Datt is directing the third chapter in the "Commando" series, which also stars Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. PTI RDSRDS