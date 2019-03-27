Commerce min calls meeting of stakeholders on increasing exports to China on Apr 5

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The commerce ministry has called a meeting of stakeholders including export promotion councils and other government departments to discuss ways to increase exports to China, an official said.Officials from the agriculture ministry, Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and representatives from export promotion councils would participate in the meeting.Growth in exports to China is beneficial for India as it has huge trade deficit with the neighbouring country. Trade deficit with China increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.11 billion in 2016-17. India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently, it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.India is seeking greater market access for various agricultural products, animal feeds, oil seeds, milk and milk products, pharmaceuticals in light of the potential of these products/services in the Chinese market. PTI RR MKJ