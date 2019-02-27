Commercial operations resume at Amritsar airport

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Commercial operations at Amritsar airport, which was suspended early in the day, began even as the airports in Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur and Bathinda remained on high alert in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan."The arrival and departure of all civil flights from Amritsar international airport, which was suspended earlier, has began," Guru Ram Dass International Airport Director Manoj Chansoria said.However, official sources said the airports in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Halwara, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Sirsa and Ambala have been put on high alert.Chandigarh airport director Suneel Dutt said commercial operations were on. Earlier operations at Chandigarh were halted for sometime.Punjab's six border districts of Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar are on high alert since Tuesday in the wake of the Indian Air Force's strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan.Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of border areas have been asked to put in place all contingency plans to ensure protection and safety of citizens, officials said. PTI TEAM VSD IJT