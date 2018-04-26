Commercial Taxes Dept to have new office complex in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmirs Commercial Taxes Department is going to have a new office complex with state-of-the-art facilities in the winter capital city of Jammu.

The foundation stone of the new office complex was laid by Minister for Finance, Education, Labour and Employment Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in presence of Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, here at Railhead, adjacent to the departments old office.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The multi-storeyed office complex is likely to be completed in two years by the executing agency Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

It would be raised over an area of 57,000 sq ft with basement parking.

The minister and speaker examined the blue print and inquired about the design and construction of the building.

The officials also informed them about the working of the department, particularly post GST implementation. The finance minister asked the senior functionaries to hold orientation courses for employees to make them well versed about the new tax regime. PTI AB ABM