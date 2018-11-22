Commission examining sub-categorization of OBCs in the central list gets extension till May 31

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Thursday approved the extension of term of the commission examining the issue of sub-categorisation of other backward classes (OBCs) in the central list till May 31, 2019, according to an official statement. This is the fourth extension of term given to the commission, formed in October last year. The commission has held extensive meetings with all stakeholders, including state governments, state backward classes commissions, community associations and general public, since its formation. It has also obtained records, caste-wise data of OBCs admitted in higher educational institution as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in central government departments, central public sector undertakings, public sector banks and financial institutions. "Based on the emanating information from the data as processed and analysed, the commission has expressed that a round of discussion with the states and their backward classes commission was required before finalising the sub-categorised lists and the report," the statement said. The cabinet had in August extended the term of the five-member panel headed by Justice (retd.) G Rohini till November 31. The commission was formed with the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind in October last year and was mandated to examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities in the central list of OBCs. It was also tasked with working out a mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters for sub-categorisation within such OBCs and taking up the exercise of identifying castes, sub-castes and communities and classifying them into respective sub-categories. It was stipulated to submit its report within 10 weeks from assumption of charge by the chairperson. PTI PLB SMN