Committee constituted to decide parameters of Conditional Cash Transfer: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A committee has been constituted for deciding the parameters and operational modalities for the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, the Women and Child Development Ministry said. The committee would be headed by NITI Aayog member Vinod K Paul and the other members of the panel will be from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and others, the WCD ministry said.The decision was taken at the third meeting of the National Nutrition Council last month. It was chaired by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar.It was also decided that the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry would carry out the pilot project on Conditional Cash Transfer in few blocks of two districts each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the ministry said.A senior WCD official said Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had suggested that the detailed procedure, including the baseline survey and post-pilot impact analysis, should be put in place. "Now the committee will work these modalities and suggest the blocks in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and then the pilot will be launched. The two states have been taken on board keeping this in mind," he said.The government's think-tank NITI Aayog in its national nutrition strategy had recommended initiating pilot schemes in a few districts to test if cash transfers could replace the provision of take-home rations and supplementary nutrition as part of its Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to plug the leakages. PTI UZM UZM ANBANB