Committee for rebuilding Babri Masjid says will accept SC decision

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A committee for rebuilding the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday and said it will accept the decision of the Supreme Court on the dispute.Mohammad Younus Siddiqui, president of All India Babri Masjid Rebuilding Committee, alleged that Muslims are being pitted against Hindus but, he added, in reality they want peace and communal harmony.Siddiqui said they have submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue."We find a binding and time-bound decision, and whatever the decision of the apex court, will be accepted by all sections of the Muslim community," Siddiqui said."We are a peace-loving community and we are being portrayed in the wrong light by fringe groups. It is important to understand that we will respect the decision of the apex court," he said.Chanting slogans of peace and harmony, the protesters said they want a time-bound decision on the matter.