Committee formed over 'improper' answer by officials

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday decided to form a special committee over alleged improper answer by officials regarding a proposal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. In his reply on a motion of thanks over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's budget for 2019-20, Sisodia said it was based on the dreams of soldiers of the country. Sisodia explained how he took personal interest in supervising a makeover of school education in Delhi in the past four years as the education minister. A four-minute video on the poor condition of schools when the AAP came to power and its transformation under Sisodia was shown during his speech. "I felt this video should be shown in cinema halls and television. But, officers of education department in writing denied it, questioning how could they believe the video showed government schools," he said. Gesturing at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in the House, the AAP leader charged: "They have intentionally got such officers posted in the Delhi government." Sisodia's allegations led to angry reaction from the BJP party members. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was present in the House, said such officials should be sent to jail. Taking note of Sisodia's charge, the Speaker said a special committee would look into the matter. The members of the committee will be declared later, Goel said. Earlier, participating in the discussion over the budget, the ruling AAP MLAs hailed Sisodia and Kejriwal for taking care of all sections of the society. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said that despite "tall claims" of the government, there were many areas where the budget fell short. "There were many items where budgetary allocation was reduced, which showed inefficiency of the Kejriwal government," Gutpa said. He claimed that the education budget of the AAP government was one-per cent less than the amount announced in last financial year. The House passed the budget 2019-20, tabled by Sisodia on Tuesday, with a voice vote. PTI VITHMB