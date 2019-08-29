Committee formed to check quality of road construction work

Ghaziabad, Aug 29 (PTI) The district administration here has constituted a committee to monitor the quality of material used in construction of roads in the district. The committee will be headed by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. "Now, the reins of contractors would be in the hands of committee. This action will enhance the quality of material used in construction of the roads," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said. Addressing the heads of all the government departments, the DM said construction of roads will not be permitted without proper drainage system as it ruins the roads.Chief development officer and executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) will also monitor the quality of roads. In the first meeting of 'district road control committee', Pandey instructed the concerned departments to renovate the dilapidated roads after the rainy season. PTI CORR KJKJ