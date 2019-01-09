Committee on formulating pension scheme for farmers in Haryana to submit report to CM

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) The committee constituted for formulating the pension scheme for farmers in Haryana would submit its report to the chief minister shortly, MLA from Tohana and state BJP president Subhash Barala said on Wednesday."The committee constituted for formulating the pension scheme for farmers will submit its report to the chief minister shortly," Barala said.Barala presided over the second meeting of the committee constituted by the state government for this purpose, here on Wednesday. The first meeting of the committee was held last month.The committee headed by Subhash Barala has other members, including ruling party's MLAs Abhay Singh Yadav, Mahipal Dhanda, Ghanshyam Das Arora and Pawan Saini.Senior IAS officer and Director, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Ajit Balaji Joshi, is also a member of the committee.Barala told reporters it was informed in the meeting that deputy commissioners of all the districts would be directed to send the data of the farmers of their districtswithin 10 days, so that the committee can take further action on the basis of the collected data and submit its report to the chief minister at the earliest.Notably, after some Congress-ruled states announced farm loan waiver, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has been mulling a pension scheme for farmers.A committee was constituted by the state government under Barala recently. The committee had held its first meeting here on December 27.Notably, ruling BJP is under pressure to make some big announcement for farmers after opposition parties including Congress and INLD have promised farm loan waiver if they are voted to power after the Assembly polls, which are due in October this year. PTI SUN MKJ