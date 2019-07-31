Committee on wage revision submits report to Delhi govt

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The wage revision committee, constituted to recommend new pay structure and allowances for employees of Delhi Transco and three other power companies, on Wednesday submitted its report to the Delhi government.In an official statement, the government said that there was disparity in the pay structure between Indraprastha Power Generation Company, Pragati Power Corporation Limited, Delhi Power Company Limited and Delhi Transco Limited.The committee examined the anomalies in the existing pay structure in depth, it stated. "It suggested steps to remove the same in the prospective pay structure to the extent possible by providing a new pay matrix that contains a uniform career progression plan for all the technical and non-technical employees of these entities," the statement added. PTI BUN DPB