Committees set up to devise modalities for functioning of proposed UT of J-K

Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted three separate committees for devising modalities for functioning of the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir besides dealing with financial matters and staff issues, an official spokesman said.On August 5, the BJP-led NDA government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh."The government today (Tuesday) accorded sanction for the constitution of a committee for devising modalities for functioning of proposed UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman said. Quoting a government order, the spokesman said the 12-member committee would be headed by Advisor to Governor K K Sharma and the terms of reference of the committee would be steps to be taken for transition from a state to the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by various departments and conduct of government business in the proposed UT.The other members of the committee included Financial Commissioners with the Governor, Finance Department and Health and Medical Education Department, Principal Secretaries of Home Department, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, and Commissioner Secretaries of Public Works (roads and buildings) Department, Ladakh Affairs Department and Secretaries of General Administration Department (GAD), Higher Education Department, Revenue Department and Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, he said.In another order, he said the government accorded sanction to the constitution of a committee to deal with the financial matters related to the proposed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.According to the order issued by GAD, the five-member committee would be headed by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, he said, adding the members of the Committee are Principal Secretary, Home Department, Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department, Secretary, GAD and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. The order said that terms of reference of the Committee would be to realisation and distribution of funds and other related issues concerning the proposed UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh under both Revenue and Capex components. The spokesman said the government also accorded sanction to the constitution of a Committee to deal with the staff related issues in the proposed UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to the order issued by GAD, the six-member committee would be headed by Principal Secretary, Home Department. The members of the Committee are Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department, Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Culture Department, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Representative of the Finance Department, the spokesman said. The order said that terms of reference of the Committee would be to suggest measures to be taken for providing staff to the proposed UT of Ladakh and any other issue related to staff of proposed UT of Jammu and Kashmir.