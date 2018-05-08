Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
COMMODITY PRICES KOZHIKODE Commodity Prices Kozhikode Kozhikode,MAY 08 (PTI) Pepper Nadan Rs 34400.00 Pepper Wayanadan Rs 36700.00 Ginger Rs 10000.00-10500.00 Rubber V Rs 11800.00 Turmeric Rs 12000.00-12500.00 Areacanut(OLD) Rs 19800.00-20000.00 Areacanut( New ) Rs 18800.00-19000.00 Coir Koyilandi 1 Rs 8800.00 Coir Koyilandi 2 Rs 8300.00 Coir Beypore 1 Rs 6500.00 Coir Beypore 2 Rs 6000.00 Cardamom green Rs 950.00 1300.00 PTI TMB RBS RBS RBS
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today