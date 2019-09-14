Communication blackout in J-K for 40 days not good sign in democracy: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Kashmir is an integral part of India and the whole country stands united over the issue, but the "communication blackout" in Jammu and Kashmir for 40 days following abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was not a good sign in democracy.He said India earned global respect because various governments since Independence strengthened democracy.In the wake of abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 people there were confined to houses and there was communication blackout for 40 days which is not a good sign in democracy, Gehlot said.At a function on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, he said it is the sentiment of all Indians that Kashmir is the integral part of the country."Narendra Modi could become prime minister because the roots of democracy were strengthen by previous governments. Their role in making the country attain a place where it is standing today should also acknowledged," he said.The Rajasthan chief minister said that Hindi language should be promoted and more books on science and technology should be published in Hindi."Hindi played important role in keeping the nation united during freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and others encouraged promotion of the language," Gehlot said. The chief minister also said his government will leave no stone unturned in promoting Hindi and will organise a literature festival to encourage authors and writers in the state.In the function organised by Rajasthan Hindi Granth academy, the chief minister felicitated three writers Harimohan Saxena, Reena Pratap and Mamta Chaturvedi with Pragya award for their contribution in Hindi literature. PTI SDA NSDNSD