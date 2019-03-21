Communist leader Balwant Singh dies at 82

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Communist leader and former MLA Balwant Singh died on Thursday here after a brief illness.The 82-year-old was also former Punjab secretary of the CPI(M).Chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over demise of the professor.In his condolence message, the chief minister described Balwant Singh as a leader of masses, who worked throughout his life for the cause of disadvantaged sections of the society, especially to safeguard the interests of industrial workers. PTI CHS SOMSOM