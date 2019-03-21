scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Communist leader Balwant Singh dies at 82

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Communist leader and former MLA Balwant Singh died on Thursday here after a brief illness.The 82-year-old was also former Punjab secretary of the CPI(M).Chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over demise of the professor.In his condolence message, the chief minister described Balwant Singh as a leader of masses, who worked throughout his life for the cause of disadvantaged sections of the society, especially to safeguard the interests of industrial workers. PTI CHS SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos