Community fridges to feed those in need

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A new initiative will encourage local communities to take part in solving the pressing issues of food wastage and hunger by installing community fridges across the country.The campaign, "Happy Fridge", by New Delhi-based NGO Feeding India (FI) will allow anyone to put their excess food at the 500 community fridges installed at residential and commercial spaces. "Through the community fridges, we involve residents to re-distribute consumable healthy food to those in need, thereby reducing food wastage and creating a dignified means. The residents donate good quality food in the allotted slots of the fridge, which anyone in need can take," Srishti Jain, co-founder, FI, said.So far 47 fridges have been installed in residential complexes, markets and RWAs, across 19 cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Chandigarh,Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kanpur and Patna. "Each of these fridges can serve 1500-2000 meals a month. The organisation has already received more than 550 applications from people across India to help setup free community fridges," she added.The servicing and repair of the fridge too will be taken care of by FI and their corporate partner team. PTI MG MAHMAH