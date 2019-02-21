scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Commuter jumps on Delhi Metro tracks on Red Line

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A commuter Thursday morning jumped on tracks of the Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said."The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident."Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, police is investigating the case. Further details are awaited. PTI KND DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos