Commvault Strengthens Commitment to India Market as New Ceo Announces Market-Focused Support Center

Newly appointed CEO, Sanjay Mirchandani, visits India to unveil a new market-focused support center, underlining continued investment in Asia Pacific and support for local markets Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced a new market-focused support center in Bangalore, India with tailored support for Indian customers and partners. As part of his tour of Asia Pacific, new Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani will visit the Bangalore-based center to introduce customers and partners to the new facility. The center is based at the same location as other frontline resources, the APAC regional partner support desk team and the development engineering team in Bangalore. This launch follows the expansion of Commvaults presence in India with a move to a new and bigger office in Hyderabad earlier this year. These investments in India enable Commvault to surround the Indian market with its industry-leading support. It is fantastic for me to be in India to celebrate this investment in our customer support. India is a key growth market for us in APAC and globally, and the market-focused support center will help our local stakeholders solve the hard problems theyre facing today, said Mirchandani. We are committed to providing this market with the best people, processes and technologies to optimize operations, meet stringent service levels, and realize the full value of their data regardless of time and location. This is Commvaults fourth local market support center in the APAC region with others located in Tokyo, Japan, and Beijing and Shanghai, China. The teams work closely with the main global support operations located across Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Reading, United Kingdom; and Sydney, Australia. The centers are staffed by highly skilled professionals, supporting customers worldwide, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. The launch of the new market-focused support center is indicative of Commvaults larger strategy to help customers drive digital transformation by providing customer service localised to the specific market dynamics and requirements while delivering globally consistent excellence of experience, said Mark Schmidt, Regional Vice President, Customer Support, Commvault. In APAC, and across the world, our customer support program has regularly surpassed industry standards, achieving a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating in our annual support and services survey review. About Commvault Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvaults converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use its most critical asset its data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,500 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com Safe Harbor Statement Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. 