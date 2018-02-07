Companies see more jobs raining in Jan-Jun 2018: Survey

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Reflecting the bullish sentiment across industries, companies hiring outlook for the first two quarters of 2018 looks robust as 67 per cent of recruiters polled expect new jobs to be created during the period, says a report.

According to Naukri.coms semi-annual survey, 67 per cent respondents are optimistic towards creation of new job opportunities as compared to 60 per cent in July-December last year, while 20 per cent said only replacement hiring will happen over the period.

The Hiring Outlook 2018 report further noted that 52 per cent recruiters are looking at hiring for experience band of 0-3 years. Around 35 per cent indicate that the maximum opportunities would be for those with 4-8 years of experience.

Further, 76 per cent respondents in IT industry were optimistic about job creation, construction and engineering (69 per cent), banking & finance (64 per cent) and automobiles (65 per cent), suggesting strong hiring trend to continue in the coming months.

"Looks like the job market is likely to sustain the momentum gained over the past few quarters and move further north. Good times ahead for jobseekers and they need to learn/un-learn, stay relevant & prepare them for the new jobs in the horizon," Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

On attrition, the report said 42 per cent of recruiters said it is upwards of 10 per cent in their respective industries.

The report noted that talent crunch was one of the major matters of concern that prevailed among the recruiters and 40 per cent recruiters said it is highest among the mid-level employees with 4-8 years of experience.

"The ongoing optimism in the market regarding job creation and the existing talent crunch only signifies the need of upskilling and reskilling of the existing workforce which is the need of the hour in order to stay relevant in their jobs," the report noted.

The survey saw a strong participation of over 1,500 recruiters across industries. PTI DRR ANU