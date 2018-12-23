Company sealed for tax evasion in J&K

/R Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir tax department sealed a company after unearthing an alleged tax evasion during an inspection at a silk expo here on Sunday. A team of the State Taxes Department went to the expo at the Jehlum Resort and noticed that the total value of the material for sale was disclosed at Rs 18 lakh by the company, Sham Silk and Handloom Samiti, but it actually turned around Rs 1.62 crore, officials said. The inspection team sealed the company as no proper invoices have been issued till date, the officials said. The company has got registration as a casual taxpayer under the GST law and has deposited only Rs 5,000 SGST and a similar amount of CGST. PTI TAS HMBHMB