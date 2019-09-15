scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Compartment of joy ride train overturns in Ludhiana, four injured

Ludhiana, Sep 15 (PTI) Four members of a family were injured, one of them seriously, when a compartment of a joy ride train at Chappar fair, 40 km from here, overturned on Sunday evening, police said.The injured were identified as Manvinder Kaur, Harminder Singh, Honeypreet Singh and Himanpreet Singh of Amarpura area here, they said.Harminder Singh suffered serious injures, a doctor treating him said.Others were stable. PTI Cor SUN ABHABHABH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos